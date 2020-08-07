Resurgent violence causing complications in Kaduna ― Makarfi

Former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has observed that the resurgent violence in the southern part of the state is causing complications in the effort to achieve lasting peace.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mukhtar Sirajo, on Friday, he expressed sadness over the situation, which he described as disturbing.

Senator Makarfi expressed his belief that “resort to violence as an expression of grievance, complicates, rather than solve problems.”

He admonished that constructive communication between and among people and communities is the surest recipe to mutual respect and understanding, without which there can be no development.

Concerning the local issues involved the conflict, he appealed to all parties to eschew violence and embrace dialogue as a means to a sustainable resolution to whatever problem, however knotty.

He also called on the people to cooperate with the government as it grapples with this and other challenges.

Senator Makarfi similarly called on the government at both federal and state levels to ensure that the security agencies are adequately mobilised to properly secure the area, in particular, given the suspected infiltration from outside.

He also advised the authorities, particularly at the state level to intensify efforts at finding a lasting solution to the problem through the constructive engagement of all stakeholders, such as traditional, religious, community and political leaders.

Senator Makarfi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as the government and people of Kaduna State.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the dead and fortitude to bear the losses to the affected families.

