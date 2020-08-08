Resumption: Kogi govt tasks heads of schools on conducive environment

As schools resume on Monday in Kogi State, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, has urged heads of schools to be proactive.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, urged them to ensure a safe and conducive environment for students ahead of resumption for exit classes on Aug. 10 in the state.

Speaking with newsmen during the fumigation exercise at Abdulaziz Atta Memorial College (AMCO), Okene, the commissioner enjoined principals and heads of schools to ensure that school premises were conducive and safe for learners.

He stressed the need for schools’ managements to do their own bit by taking responsibility to clear grasses in their premises to ensure a clean, safe and conducive environment.

”His Excellency has given the marching order to fumigate all schools in the state and for me to personally take it up myself is to tell you the seriousness the governor’s marching order carries.

”We are going to ensure that no school is left out in the state in the fumigation exercise

”Yesterday we started the fumigation in Lokoja. Today, I led a team to Kogi Central and the Permanent Secretary led another team to Kogi West in Okun land.

”The two team will be going to Kogi East on Saturday so that we can quickly cover as many schools as possible.

”It may not be possible to fumigate all schools in the state before the resumption of schools for exit classes on Aug. 10 but we will ensure we use consecutive weekends until all schools are fumigated,” he said

The commissioner thanked the governor for his pro-activeness in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and for giving the ministry the necessary support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from using the Motorised Modular Fumigator, the ministry also used manual fumigators to fumigate the schools’ premises against reptiles.

Schools fumigated in Kogi Central included: Government Science Secondary School, Ogaminana, Ebira Commercial Secondary School, Okene, LGEA Catholic School, Adavi.

Others were: LG Secondary School, Agassa, LGEA School, Anyava, Agassa, Queen of Apostle College and LG Secondary School, Ohiana, Okene, among others.

