Resumption: Kano schools strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Senior Secondary Schools in Kano State, on Monday, adhered strictly to the COVID-19 protocols following the resumption of exiting students to write their West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination is scheduled to start on Aug. 17.

During a visit to some of the schools within Kano metropolis, NAN observed that the schools’ managements complied with all the necessary preventive measures.

At the Government College, Kofan Nasarawa, in Nasarawa Local Government Area and Kano Capital Schools, the students were seen wearing face masks.

Also at the entrance of the schools, liquid handwashing soaps, sanitisers and thermometers were placed at the entrance points to check the students’ temperature.

NAN also reports that students and their teachers observed strict compliance with the social distancing protocols in all schools visited.

At the schools visited, a seat for three or four students was occupied by only two students, in compliance with the two-metre social distancing protocol.

NAN recalls that on Saturday, Kano State Government had distributed Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs) to 538 public and private schools in preparation for the resumption.

During the distribution, the state’s Commissioner of Education, Sanusi Kiru said 27,454 students were set to begin their final year West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

He warned principals of secondary schools against breaching the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the examination, as an erring person would be sanctioned.

The state government had also fumigated all the schools ahead of the examination day.

(NAN)

