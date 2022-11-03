Resume work in suffering commuters’ interest, Jandor begs striking Lagos bus drivers

Governorship candidate of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), on Thursday pleaded with the striking members of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) to consider sheathing their swords and resume work in the interest of the suffering commuters across the state.

The members of the professional drivers union commenced a 7- day strike on Monday over reported cases of extortion by the Lagos State Parks and Management Committee led by Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

The PDP governorship candidate made this call in a release signed by Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organization, Mr. Gbenga Ogunleye, noting that the call became imperative as commuters in Lagos had experienced untold hardship since the strike action commenced on Monday.

Adediran further noted that the fare hike by over 100per cent, aside from the huge crowd who were stranded at various bus stops across the state owing to the paucity of commercial buses plying the routes, had made life unbearable for the people.

According to him, while some commuters were struggling to cope by paying the high fares to connect to their destinations, many others took to trekking long distances while the lingering fuel scarcity was worsening the situation.

The party chieftain enjoined the leadership of the union to kindly consider the pain of the people and resume work, saying that their plight over extortion by the State Parks and Management Committee supported by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was known by all Lagosians, even as he declared that “the days are numbered.”

Adediran, however, assures them that he would curb the excesses of transport unions and motor park touts if elected governor in 2023, saying that he would ensure that “his breath of fresh air agenda will see to using the revenue collected in Lagos for the development of the state.”

