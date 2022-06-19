Results of Ekiti election, total rejection of PDP ― APC NWC

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has said the victory of its candidate in the weekend governorship election in Ekiti State and governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, has reaffirmed the acceptance of Nigerians in the party.

The APC national leadership in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, also declared that the defeat of the candidate of the main opposition party, Chief Bisi Kolawole, was an indication of total rejection of the PDP by Nigerians.

Morka in the statement urged Nigerians not to withdraw their support for the APC as “the party remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of governance and standard of living of all Nigerians.”

The party also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, its presidential candidate in the next general elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Progressives Governors Forum under the leadership of Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, for their contributions towards the party’s victory.

The statement read in part: “As we savour the joy and euphoria of victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to congratulate and profoundly appreciate the wonderful people of Ekiti State for reaffirming their confidence in our party by rallying round the Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji.

“Without a doubt, the well-deserved victory in Ekiti State is an eloquent testimony of the acceptance of our Party under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the sagacity of our National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and the uncommon commitment of other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party.

“It bears mentioning that the towering accomplishments of incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode John Fayemi, provided a solid predicate for this decisive victory. We thank you for your service to your State and Country.





“We pay a special tribute to the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Campaign Council for discharging their assignment with extraordinary commitment and efficiency. We salute our dogged Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our APC Governors, and National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, among other party leaders, for their highly-valued contribution to this success.

“Unsurprisingly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third position in the just-concluded election. Despite its claim to a self-serving and self-assigned rescue mission of Nigeria, the people of Ekiti State and, by extension, Nigerians are not, in any way, deceived by the ceaseless propaganda of a desperate party that only seeks a return to power to continue its ruinous escapades.

“As we inch towards the 2023 general elections, we urge the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians, in general, to sustain their support for our party by voting overwhelmingly for all APC candidates as the party remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of governance and standard of living of all Nigerians.”

