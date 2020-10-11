Restructuring won’t improve standard of living —Sam Adeyemi

Contrary to the clamour by some clerics on the need for government of the day to embrace restructuring, founder of Daystar Christian Centre Church, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has stated that there are some fundamental issues that restructuring might not solve.

The cleric, in several tweets on social media expressed fear that the life of a common man might not improve if Nigeria restructures into regions or even if it breaks up eventually.

He also noted that the first restructuring Nigeria desires is for power to shift from political leaders to the citizens, a development that will enable leaders to become accountable and that public office service is not for money-making.

In his tweet, Adeyemi wrote: “I fear that the life of the common man may not improve if Nigeria restructures into regions or even if it breaks up now. The culture of leadership that makes leaders to consume most of the resources and to leave most people impoverished will likely continue”.

“The first restructuring we need, and this is true for much of Africa, is for power to shift from political leaders to the citizens, so leaders become accountable, citizens have esteem and are empowered to prosper, and occupying public office is for service, not money-making,” he added.

He advised that true restructuring requires responsibility on the part of citizens and that all and sundry must rise beyond religious and ethnic prejudice to have collective vision for development and to adopt values like honesty, value for life, equality, excellence, etc.

“Citizens and elite that have conscience must push for this now. Perhaps, then, new structures of government can serve us well. We need to show that the African can rise above base instincts to think, organise himself and build prosperous economies,” he added.

