Restructuring: VON DG tasks Southern governors on exemplary leadership

Amidst the clarion call for restructuring of the country as canvassed by governors from the southern part of the country, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has advised the governors to give exemplary leadership.

The governors who specifically called for restructuring advised President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a national dialogue to address the seemingly intractable security challenge facing the country.

In a statement in Abuja on Thursday, the VON DG said governors who are canvassing for power devolution could not be trusted with more powers.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 endorsed the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, granting financial autonomy to the state judiciary and state legislatures, as the foundation for real restructuring, but painfully, two years down the line, the governors have refused to implement it.

He said: “Whereas one endorsed the Southern governors communiqué that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps should be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism, one is however of the candid view that we need Dual-Restructuring.

“First, we need dual-restructuring to restructure democratic state institutions so as to unlock state judiciary, state legislatures and local government councils.”

Okechukwu maintained that “for our collective good and prosperity of the greatest number of our people, we should shine our eyes and use the golden opportunity presented by adversity to embark on Dual-Restructuring.”

