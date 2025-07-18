Restructuring, rebranding only way Labour Party can work— Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that the only way for the Labour Party (LP) to work is through complete restructuring and rebranding of the party.

Ajaero stated this on Friday during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party held in Abuja, amid the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the LP.

He urged members not to be distracted by the current internal wranglings, reassuring them of the NLC’s continued support.

“The council which formed the party is very much with them, and we have not abandoned the party. I want us to be focused, not distracted. There is a need to restructure this party, rebrand it because that is the only way this party can work,” Ajaero said.

While addressing the lingering dispute between the Julius Abure-led faction and the Senator Usman Nenadi-led interim committee, Ajaero declared that the LP was formed to serve the interests of ordinary Nigerians, not individual ambitions.

“Anyone that is not with us and is not working with the Labour force and claims he is the party Chairman is a daydreamer. When the day of reckoning comes, we will say we don’t know you,” he warned.

Also speaking at the NEC meeting, Abia State Governor and the party’s only serving governor, Alex Otti, called for humility and unity among party members in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed Senator Nenadi as the party’s National Chairman.

“As law-abiding people, we felt we should obey the Supreme Court judgment, and what we are here to do is to begin a structured process by formalising some key committees like the interim National Working Committee which will oversee all party activities till the party’s convention, when elections for a new NEC will be conducted,” Otti said.

He advised the Abure-led group to accept the verdict of the apex court in good faith and join efforts to rebuild the party.

“I would like us to humble ourselves and recognise that we cannot be bigger than the party,” he added.

The governor also appreciated the NLC for forming the party, but noted that its growth has now extended beyond its founding body.

“Now the party is bigger than the NLC,” Otti stated.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has been embroiled in a protracted leadership tussle between Abure and Nenadi Usman, with the crisis peaking earlier this year after the Supreme Court held that Abure’s claim to the chairmanship was invalid.

In its April ruling, a five-member panel of the apex court declared that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to pronounce Abure as LP chairman, having already determined that the case revolved around internal party leadership—a matter outside the scope of court intervention.

The court also ruled that Abure’s tenure had expired and upheld the appeal filed by Nenadi, while dismissing Abure’s cross-appeal as unmeritorious.

Friday’s NEC meeting marks the first major move by the Nenadi-led committee to set the party on a new course through what stakeholders now call a restructuring phase.

