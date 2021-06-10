Restriction of Nigerians from reporting, disseminating information has no place in democracy, US tells FG

Latest NewsTop News
By

The United States on Thursday condemned the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter and targeting individuals who use the social media site, including Nigerian broadcasters, and called for the African nation to reverse its decision, Reuters reported on Thursday.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies,” US State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said in a statement.

Price noted that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission had ordered all television and radio broadcasters to stop using Twitter, also calling it a concern.

Nigerian indefinitely suspended Twitter last week after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists – an announcement the government posted on Twitter.

Telecommunications firms then blocked access to the platform, and on Wednesday, the Nigerian government said social media firms must obtain a license to operate in the country.

Twitter has said it will work to restore access. The company, along with human rights groups such as Amnesty International, also called the suspension deeply concerning.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Polytechnic students not involved in June 12 protest ― NAPS

Latest News

Obasanjo, Ooni, Sultan, General Abubakar, Onaiyekan, others keep mum after 8-hour…

Latest News

National Broadcasting Commission orders Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram,…

Latest News

APC to hold congresses between July and October, silent on convention date

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More