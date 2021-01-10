Restricted routes: Taskforce impounds 100 commercial motorcycles in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend impounded another 100 motorcycles popularly called Okada from those it described as notorious illegal commercial operators who were found plying restricted routes in the state.

The exercise, according to the agency, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, was in continuation of government efforts in ensuring sanity on Lagos roads and to get rid of defiant motorcyclists on restricted routes across the state.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the enforcement exercise disclosed that the 100 motorcycles were impounded around Navy Town at Alakija, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town, maintaining that the enforcement operation was carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle operators.

“The discouraging high statistic of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law 2018,” he said.

CSP Jejeloye said, apart from criminals using these motorcycles as a means to escape after criminal activities, the influx into the state of these illegal motorcyclists without any traceable address and valid means of identification remained a huge security and safety threat to residents.

“In accordance with the Law, every motorcycle operators must wear crash helmets, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/adult with baby/child below 12 years, not install any musical gadgets, must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10 pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with Government,” the agency boss said.

Jejeloye, while warning the general public, especially motorists to ensure that their valuable items were safely kept while in traffic, solicited for the cooperation of all residents in providing useful security information about criminal activities around them to security agencies through the Lagos State free Emergency Toll Lines 112 or 767.

