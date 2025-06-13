Restore people’s confidence in governance, Imo PDP tells Uzodinma

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has urged Governor Hope Uzodimma to restore the confidence of the people in democratic governance.

The party insisted that the state government under his leadership lacks integrity and ridicules democracy.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Owerri by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiako, the PDP described Uzodimma’s regime as a product of a bizarre democratic coup that has failed to make amends, even with less than three years remaining in its tenure.

In its Democracy Day message, the PDP emphasized that there is little or nothing in the state to trigger elation among the average Imo citizen during the celebration of democracy. It cited the absence of transparency, accountability, respect for the rule of law, and widespread corruption as factors that have made Uzodimma’s administration notorious.

The party further accused Uzodimma of undermining the roles of the legislature and judiciary, effectively leading a government where the executive operates without recourse to other arms of government.

It stated: “Citizens are now weary of the prevailing human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, administrative recklessness, abuse of power, and lack of power separation that characterize his regime.”

According to the PDP, the governor’s style of governance negates democratic tenets and has stifled the development of the state, becoming a catalyst for the regression witnessed in key sectors of the state’s economy.

It continued: “How can people really celebrate democracy in a state that has been without a Chief Judge for nearly a year because of the governor’s greed and undemocratic nature? This is the first of its kind in the history of Imo State. When the post became vacant on November 16, 2024, it was incumbent on the governor to request a recommendation from the National Judicial Council (NJC) for the appointment of the most senior judicial officer as Chief Judge, in accordance with Section 271(4) of the Nigerian Constitution.”

The party also accused the governor of unlawfully appointing and swearing in Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu, who it claimed is not qualified, as Acting Chief Judge without due process. The NJC later declared the appointment void.

According to the party, this development has brought public shame to the state, noting that the absence of a Chief Judge for eight months means cases are not being assigned—since only the Chief Judge is empowered to do so—and many judicial functions remain on hold.

The PDP added: “Today in Imo State, contracts awarded by the government are not advertised. The governor has shut down the Public Procurement Bureau. The process of awarding contracts is secretive, and not even the State Assembly has a say. The costs and other details of contracts are hidden from the people, who are supposed to be central to governance in a democratic setting.”

It expressed regret that the Imo government recently re-awarded the World Bank–Umuguma and the Nekede–Iheanwa roads in Owerri, despite awarding them as far back as 2020 for tens of billions of naira, with no tangible progress.

“This is the height of theft and sleaze perpetrated by an administration with a morbid inclination to fraud,” the statement read.

According to the party, Uzodimma has refused to conduct democratic local government elections. Instead, he has appointed sole administrators in the name of LGA chairmen, thereby depriving the people of the dividends of democracy and the government closest to them.

It added: “Over N500 billion of LGA allocations have gone down the drain since the inception of this administration, with nothing to show for it—not in the development of rural infrastructure, commerce and industry, education, payment of minimum wage, pensions, or gratuities.”

The PDP recalled Uzodimma’s draconian approach in 2022 when at least 14 young men from Otulu community in Oru West LGA, who were attending a traditional marriage ceremony in Awo-Omamma, Oru East LGA, were gruesomely murdered in broad daylight by a militia group, reportedly the government-backed Ebubeagu.

The party expressed dismay over the government’s claim that the slain youths were terrorists and bandits, and its false statement that they were killed during a gun battle with the DSS in a criminal hideout in the forest.

This, the party noted, was despite numerous testimonies and pleas from the community and the victims’ families affirming their innocence and calling for justice.

The PDP maintained that such abuses of power and human rights violations have defined Uzodimma’s administration over the past five years.

It stated: “Recently, the Agwa community in Oguta LGA decried the reckless killing of over 100 of its members by suspected Fulani terrorists and herdsmen. Despite this and many other incidents of killings, kidnappings, and organ harvesting in the state, the Uzodimma administration has remained silent, showing neither empathy nor offering any lasting solutions. This is not democracy.”

Nevertheless, the Imo PDP urged citizens not to lose faith in democratic governance or stop participating in the democratic process. The party assured them that the ruinous reign of the current APC regime in the state will not last forever.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE