Critical stakeholders from Kano South Senatorial District have called on the Kano State Government and the House of Assembly to uphold the rule of law and adhere to the directives of the Federal High Court by promptly restoring the emirates to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

This was just as the group stated: “We stand here today to shed light on the immense progress and development that the upgrade of the new emirates in southern Kano brought about under the visionary leadership of the former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.”

Making the call while addressing the press on Wednesday in Kano, the group spokesperson, Alhaji Musa Saliu Doguwa, said, “It is important to note that the new emirates in Kano, South Gaya, Rano, and Karaye, evolved as separate chiefdoms with a rich historical background’

According to him, “The sudden removal of our respected emirs without just cause or due process is a grave injustice that must be rectified.

He, however, disclosed that “the decision to amend the regressive emirate law by the State Assembly members and hastily assented to by the current Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is a significant setback to the progress and development of the emirates.

He stated that “this move not only stripped us of our heritage and potential for growth but also threatened to reverse the positive trajectory that had been set in motion by the previous administration.

These emirates represented a significant portion of the total population of Kano, which is currently projected to be 15,462,200.

According to him, Before their restoration and creation, the absence of tertiary healthcare and educational institutions in these emirates had stalled human progress and development.

Furthermore, the span of administrative control in each of the emirates had hindered their progress due to marginalisation, leading to an over-concentration of social amenities and law enforcement resources in Kano City alone.

It is important to note that the new emirates in Kano, South Gaya, Rano, and Karaye evolved as separate chiefdoms with a rich historical background

The group then commends the members of the State Assembly from Gaya, Takai, Doguwa, and Tudun Wada local governments for their unwavering support for progress and development in the emirates.

“We urge other members from Kano, South Emirates, to realign themselves with the path of progress and stand up for the collective development of their people, Kano, and Nigeria.

“The actions taken by the previous administration, based on extensive consultations and due process, reflect a commitment to the well-being and progress of the Emirates

“The sudden removal of our respected emirs without just cause or due process is a grave injustice that must be rectified.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the judicial intervention that has brought a temporary halt to this regressive legislation.

“We call on the Kano State Government and House of Assembly to uphold the rule of law and adhere to the directives of the Federal High Court by promptly restoring the emirates to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

“In conclusion, we express our gratitude to the judiciary and security agencies for their diligence in safeguarding the rights and well-being of the people.

“It is crucial that we work together to ensure the continued progress and prosperity of the Emirates, Kano, and Nigeria as a whole.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE