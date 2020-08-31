Restart of Nigeria export market on focus as CBN meets multinationals

IN view of the weakening foreign capital inflows into the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria is set to meet multinationals in the country to initiate moves towards rebooting of the Nigeria export market.

In a concise tweet on Friday, the CBN said it was ready to encourage the revamp of Nigeria’s export sector through deliberate policies that would boost investment and job creation.

Meanwhile, the total capital imported into Nigeria contracted 78.6 per cent when compared year by year (y/y) and 77.9 per cent quarter on quarter (q/q) to $1.3 billion in the second quarter (Q2:2020), the weakest level since $1.0 billion in Q2:2016, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The sharp decline in Q2:2020 can mainly be attributed to the heightened risks brought by the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in weak sentiment in emerging markets and foreign capital outflows.

Similar to the case in 2016, the introduction of capital controls, according to experts at Afrinvest (West) Africa Limited, amid foreign exchange (FX) illiquidity has left foreign investors stuck in the market and made Nigeria less attractive as an investment destination.

The wide premium between exchange rates at the parallel market and the I&E window also suggests a mispricing of the currency, which makes investors and businesses reluctant to bring in capital, the analysts stated in a note to clients.

Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) moderated 91.1 per cent y/y and q/q to $385.3 million in Q2:2020, the lowest since Q1:2017.

“We attribute the weakness in FPI inflows to Nigeria’s currency crisis which has reduced investors’ participation in the OMO market.

“Going forward, we expect foreign investment to remain weak due to COVID-19 related risks and currency challenges,” the experts said.

