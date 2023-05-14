As the news of the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, otherwise known as Saint Obi, continues to rock not just the entertainment industry, fans have reacted to the news on social media.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had earlier revealed that the ailing actor died about a week ago but the family chose not to announce his death for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The actor, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered had battled an undisclosed ailment for sometime and was reported to have relocated to Jos, the Plateau State capital for further treatment of the ailment that had kept him in and out of the hospital for over two years.

Saint Obi was the favourite of many home video lovers in late 90s and early 2000s before he suddenly stopped appearing in movies. He had featured in over 100 movies before his demise.

Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki expressed shock via his twitter handle, @bukolasaraki

I pray that Almighty God gives his family, colleagues and supporters the strength that they need at this difficult time.

Saint Obi, through his captivating performances and undeniable talent, did more than just entertain millions — he also served as a beacon of inspiration for a new generation of actors. Alongside other pioneers, he played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for the Nigerian… pic.twitter.com/6JqGN0YqB5 — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 14, 2023

RIP Saint Obi 🕊️

The childhood memories were great, never forgetting or letting go of State of emergency 🙏 pic.twitter.com/21R4CaHaGl — Weirdo (@heis_weird) May 13, 2023

RIP Saint Obi. You filled our screens with your talent for decades. We will miss you. May God rest your soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/iPRXLL9kd7 — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) May 13, 2023

I remember meeting Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi) on a flight to London in 1999. He was together with Liz Benson. He was so nice to my siblings and I. 24 years later, I can still remember how jovial he was and how happy he made us feel. RIP Legend! pic.twitter.com/fyDooNw4ke — Sanusi Dantata (@SasDantata) May 13, 2023

Rest in peace Saint Obi. OG before IG 🙏🏽

Rest in peace Saint Obi. OG before IG 🙏🏽 — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 13, 2023

The DON of Nollywood Gangster movies back then… This man make almost all the childhood memories fun for all of us then.

RIP Legend

RIP Saint Obi pic.twitter.com/KFfuCbz7lZ — Oluwaseun Introvert🇲🇫 🥰💓💪🏼 (@Joseekhay) May 13, 2023

Just like that Saint Obi is gone… Heartbreaking… felt this one 💔

Heavenly Father, in Your Mercy and Love forgive Obinna Nwafor’s sins and give him eternal rest O Lord

We ask this through Christ our Lord.🕯

RIP Saint Obi, may Christ who called you, take you to Himself.✝️

Rest On Legend Mr Obinna Nwafor

Saint Obi.

One of the finest actors that made my childhood memories so beautiful.

May His soul rest in peace 🕯️🪦🕊️

Ameeen

The beginning of my verse for in Love “ You be my Melody na you be my life “ I actually jacked that bar from a movie saint Obi acted. 💔💔 RIP Legend 🕊

