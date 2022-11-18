Respite underway for commuters as police carry out security surveillance on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Respite is underway for motorists and commuters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as Police have unfolded a plan to increase its security personnel, as well as provide more patrol vans in its efforts to wade off kidnappers, armed bandits and perpetrators of other crimes.

The plan is borne out of the recent upsurge in the cases of kidnapping, banditry and other vices which has resulted in the death of no fewer than three persons and the release of some kidnap victims after reported payment of substantial amounts as ransom.

Leading other police top brass on an on the spot assessment of some flashpoints along the highway on Friday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South West Johnson Kokumo said the tour was aimed at assessing the security situation on the highway, as well proffer lasting solution.

Kokumo who reiterated the commitment of the present administration to zero tolerance for crimes and criminalities described the reported kidnapping and banditry along the highway as disturbing.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman has mandated him to carry out security surveillance of the expressway alongside the Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command, Adebowale Williams and make the necessary recommendation that would put an end to kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other vices.

Kokumo observed that kidnappers, armed robbers and perpetrators of other illicit acts are taking advantage of the grown up bushes and shrubs at the verge of expressway to perpetrate the illicit act.

His words, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman who is seriously concerns about the spate of kidnapping and other crimes along Lagos-Ibadan expressway as directed me to come and see things and put the report together with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command, Adebowale Williams in order to find lasting solution to the heinous crime

We have seen what and what have been responsible for what could be aptly described as cause for action and we are going to address them.

We have made our observations. Where we do not have enough security personnel will be corrected. Also, the areas where we have to deplore more patrol vans for effective monitoring and quick answering to distress calls will be looked into.

We are going to draw the attention of the affected local government authorities and agencies of government to the grown up bushes and shrubs at the verge of the expressway.

We want to have an express road where reasonable metres of the roads are visible.

Also, we are calling on the inhabitant of the communities along the expressway to cooperate with the police authority in its effort to fish out the criminals.

The perpetrators are not foreigners. They live among the people.

