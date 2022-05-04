Resign now if you must contest in 2023 ― Ayade

Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State has directed his appointees to resign from their offices if they intend to contest for any elective position in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, Ayade directed that all resignation letters be submitted on or before noon on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

The letter reads in part, “any political appointees presently serving but desires to seek an elective position in the forthcoming 2023 elections is at liberty to do so.

“Such appointees should turn in their resignation on or before 12 noon on May 5, 2022; and such letters should be submitted to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” Ayade urged.

