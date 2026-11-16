Residents and traders on Olodo Bank-Iyanafa road in Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State have called on Governor Seyi Makinde, to urgently intervene in the stalled road project, which they said has exposed them to persistent dust pollution, difficult transportation and declining business activities.

The residents, who alleged that the contractor had allegedly abandoned the project after completing one carriageway, said the unfinished section had become a source of hardship for motorists, pedestrians, commercial motorcyclists, and other road users in the area.

The rehabilitation of the road was initially welcomed by residents, who anticipated that its completion would improve accessibility, ease transportation and stimulate commercial activities in the area.

However, their expectations have been frustrated by the prolonged suspension of work on the remaining carriageway, leaving road users to contend with an increasingly difficult situation.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, a boutique owner in the area, simply identified as Mrs Simisola, who operates near the transformer, said the situation had negatively affected her business since she moved into the area earlier this year.

“Yes, it has affected my business. They did one side of the road and just abandoned the other side. It has affected my business a lot. The dust is much,” she said.

Also, a resident, Mr John, expressed concern over the environmental and health implications of the abandoned project, saying residents and traders were increasingly bearing the consequences.

“Now, dust is affecting people; it is really affecting us. We are appealing to the government to ensure the completion of the road,” he said.

Beyond the dust pollution, residents said the restriction of vehicular movement to the completed carriageway had disrupted traffic flow and raised safety concerns, as motorists, commercial motorcyclists and others struggle to share the limited available space.

The situation has also affected commercial activities on the corridor, with traders expressing concern that the dusty environment could discourage customers and undermine their efforts to maintain clean business premises.

They noted that completing the road would ease transportation, improve road safety, reduce dust pollution, encourage commercial activities and enhance the overall living conditions of residents.