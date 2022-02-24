Residents, sportsmen laud church for renovating Warri City Stadium

Residents and sports enthusiasts in Warri, Delta State, have commended Pastor Korede Komaiya-led The Master’s Place International Church, Effurun-Warri for carrying out total maintenance work at the Warri City Stadium.

The church had earlier announced a programme coming up on Sunday, February 27 at the stadium tagged: “Total Change of Story.”

Ministers of God including Gospel minstrels such as Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo and others are billed to minister at the healing service.

Worried by the squalid state of the stadium, which has been in disuse with roofs falling, filth everywhere, overgrown weeds, unserviced air conditioners and generating plants, faded paint and the like, the church decided to renovate the sports facility ahead of the spiritual event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pastor Komaiya and his wife, Esther, leading the members with the philosophy of bequeathing excellence, decided to, first, give life to the lifeless sports facility before embarking on the spiritual exercise on Sunday.

Checks by our correspondent on Thursday revealed that a massive turnaround is still ongoing in every part of the stadium.

Our correspondent spoke with some of the residents of Warri Stadium road and they described the act as a very commendable one that other private organisations should emulate.

They, however, acknowledged that government alone cannot meet the aspirations of the citizens at all times.

One of the residents, Kingdom Osiobe, who was sighted at the stadium, hailed the church for the maintenance works.

He disclosed that they were astonished when they learnt that a church planning for a crusade was responsible for the massive, ongoing renovation work and not the government.

One of the regular users of the stadium, Coach Jonathan a.k.a Gabi, also commended the church for the ongoing maintenance work.