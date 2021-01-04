Residents say woman, five soldiers killed in fresh Chibok attack

Terrorists attacked Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday, killing at least five soldiers and a civilian woman according to residents.

The terrorists had mobilized for sometime before finally invading Kwada village, burning houses and killing at least one civilian lady.

Media Director of Kibaku Area Development Union, an umbrella body for the Chibok community, Allen Manasseh who spoke with reporters said the Sunday evening attack resulted in the death of a woman and the burning of several houses, including those of two younger brothers of the late Rev. Lawam Andimi, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika LGA of Adamawa State.

In a statement on Monday, Manasseh said communities in Chibok had been attacked for more than 69 times.

Residents of the area had earlier raised fears about the build-up of Boko Haram fighters in Sabon Gari town in Damboa LGA, heading in the direction of Garki and Gombi.

The attack was eventually directed at Kwada, on the southern Borno route.

Andimi was killed by Boko Haram insurgents in 2020.

According to Manasseh, the six soldiers who lost their lives were battling to repel the attackers.

“As a community, we commiserate with the families of the soldiers and the woman killed in the attack.

“This further reiterates our position as a community, that we are under siege and all our communities could be attacked at any time,” Manasseh said.

Chibok LGA has suffered several attacks from Islamic State West Africa Province and its parent Boko Haram faction.

