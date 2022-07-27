Residents of Ogun community lament over abandoned health centre

Residents of Itebu Manuwa community in Ogun waterside local government area of Ogun state have cried out over the absence of a functional health centre in the community.

The people called on the Ogun State government and the feder­al government to pay urgent attention to the plight of res­idents of the area by providing basic health facilities and personnel for the only health centre in the area.

The people lamented that the only health post in the community attending to the over 10,000 residents of the area mostly attends to outpatients with mild cases of malaria while patients with serious cases travel to Okitipupa.

Speaking, a resident of the community, Tunde Ebiseni, said the health centre in the area had been partially closed down and abandoned as personnel managing the health centre attend to patients when they desire.

He said “if we can get someone to let the government hear out voice, we are dying here. We always pray we do not have any serious health issues or emergencies that will require going to Okitipupa.

“Our pregnant women in the community now prefer to go to Okitipupa because the health officials here might not come for days. They can only prescribe drugs and cannot attend to a serious sickness. The Ondo state hospitals are closer to us than the Ogun health facilities.”

A resident, who identified herself as Monica, said apart from basic health facilities, the health centre lacks basic facilities such as an ambulance for emergency services, electricity, and a good water supply. and even adequate staff for the health centre.

She said patients who visit the health centre are exposed to dangerous health situations, saying the primary health centre had denied residents from having befitting treatment when sick.

“The primary health centre has failed to meet the primary health of Itebu Manuwa residents, many people prefer self-medication to visit the health centre,” she said

She, however, appealed to the Ogun state government to come to the aid of the people by providing basic amenities in the coastal community to give the people of the area sense of belonging.