In what could be described as a direct response to the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural address on the fuel subsidy, marketers in Ekiti state have shut down their stations thereby creating a scarcity of petroleum products in the state.

Tribune Online observed on Tuesday that many of the fuel stations in the state capital that were hitherto dispensing fuel to customers did not open, while the few ones had long queues selling between N300 and N600 per litre.

As a result of this, many civil servants, residents and others were seen trekking to their place of work and business centres as only a few commercial motorists and motorcycles were available on the road.

The few motorcyclists and drivers plying the roads have since increased their fares by 50 per cent.

A motorist, Kola Olatunde expressed regret over the turn of events following Tinubu’s speech, blaming the independent marketers for the scarcity and increase in the price of petrol.

He noted that the hardship being experienced by the people in the state was caused by the marketers who are bent on making a profit from the situation, calling on the government to quickly take drastic measures in addressing the situation.

Olatunde said, “this is getting very unfortunate, especially the way things are going in the state as regards the selling of petrol. Many of the stations are not selling fuel today (Tuesday) even when they all have the product on Monday evening.

“If you move around now, you will see most stations are not working and the few ones are selling at higher prices ranging from N300 and N1000. Government should come out clearly and do something about it, this is not a good gift from a new administration.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji has warned filling stations and marketers in the state against hoarding of petroleum products, revealing that defaulting marketers would be punished.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor urged the marketers to await further directives on the implementation of the planned subsidy removal by the Federal Government, “ and avoid actions that are capable of inflicting hardship on the citizens.”

He added that “ heavy sanctions await any filling station or marketer found hoarding petroleum product or involved in the arbitrary increase in prices of petroleum product in the state. Governor urges the citizens of the state to go about their daily activities peacefully and avoid any rancorous situation.”





