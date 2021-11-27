Residents laud Lagos govt for construction of multi-level car park

In order to extend development across Lagos and grow the economy of the state through a robust infrastructure portfolio, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is not leaving any stone unturned to meet the target.

From the construction of roads to bridges, water jetties, housing estates and now a multi-level car park and facility building, the governor is gradually promoting economic development and improving the standard of living of over 20 million residents.

Knowing the enormity of projects already attracted to Lagos Island – the on-going reconstruction/expansion of Adeniji Adele -Popo road, the development of multi-billion naira new Massey Hospital, the light rail project and others, the residents of Lagos Island trooped out penultimate Thursday to welcome Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat to the commissioning of another project within the neighbourhood.

This time around, the project due for commissioning was the multi-level car park and facility building at Onikan,Lagos.

The residents, while expressing joy over the newly built multi-Level car park, were full of praise to the governor.

They said their joy was hinged on the fact that indiscriminate parking on roads/streets, which is a major cause of gridlock in the area would soon be a thing of the past.

Built by the state government, the residents said the new facility would go a long way to erase logjam within the axis.

Highly impressed by the new facility, Chairman, Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Jide Damazio, described the project as “a welcome relief” to the stress people go through in the neighbourhood.”

According to him, the project would help to reduce gridlock and indiscriminate parking of cars/buses on major streets/roads in the locality.

Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, who doubles as the representative of Lagos Island 1, appreciated Sanwo-olu for his resourcefulness and for taking the project to fruition.

Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness, Rilwan Akiolu, who was represented by one of his white cap chiefs, also appreciated the governor for the successful completion of the project.

The imposing multi-level car park and facility building in Onikan, comprises five car parking floors with a capacity for 384 vehicles, offices for tickets and restrooms on each floor, while the 6th floor is designated as multi-purpose mixed-use.

The 6th floor consists of a clubhouse, two banquet rooms with a sitting capacity of 800 and 600 persons each, a water treatment plant, elevators and staircases for smooth pedestrian movement, fire alarm systems, CCTV, data network and power.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, the governor said the infrastructure would bring great improvements to the Onikan axis of Lagos Island.

According to Sanwo-Olu, it would serve the purpose of reducing indiscriminate parking and greatly resolve traffic gridlock as well as enhance the ability of businesses to effectively operate.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said: “This ceremony is symbolic of our steady movement towards the smart megacity of our dream; a Lagos where no one is slowed down and where we all succeed together.”

According to him, the multi-Level facility building was conceived in 2013 to provide a solution to the gridlock problem which essentially was being generated by activities related to the stadium and other primary social centres such as Island Club, Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, King George V Park, Police Command Recreational Centre as well as other facilities in the neighbourhood.

With the commissioning of the project, the governor said the facility, with a capacity to accommodate 384 cars on five suspended floors, would also help to ease the age-long parking problem along the axis, as well as ensure free flow of traffic.

According to him, with the commissioning, there would no longer be disruption to vehicular movement resulting from parking on the streets, appealing to the residents and all stakeholders to take ownership of the project.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, said the completion of the facility would promote economic development and ultimately improve the standard of living of Lagosians.

She said: “This facility building is significantly important because of its large parking capacity, income generation potential and its location strategically within the heart of Onikan.

“ Its judicious use will no doubt help absorb vehicles that would have otherwise parked on the roadside and other illegal parking places along the corridor with its attendant negative impact on traffic flow.”

Adeyoye emphasized that aside from creating job opportunities during execution, the facility will help solve the parking issues usually experienced within the axis.

“It will also reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety and security along the corridor, and of course provide an aesthetically pleasing environment.

More importantly, this project will complement all our efforts around the tourism infrastructure within the precinct of Onikan,’ the special adviser said.

As laudable as the gains of this project are, Adeyoye said there was a need to understand that the challenge of sustainable infrastructure goes beyond just providing a qualitative one without provision for its maintenance.

In resolving this, she said that the government has proactively addressed issues that are likely to originate in this regard by putting in place a facility management process that kick-starts into operation from the day of its commissioning.

