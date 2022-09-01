Residents injured as bridge collapses in Osun

No fewer than two persons reportedly got their legs fractured when a bridge collapsed in Oke-osun area of Osun State.

Many motorists, Okada riders and other bridge users were trapped when the incident happened and were injured in the incident.

An eyewitness told our reporter on Thursday that passersby had to rescue the affected victims from the ditch.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

When contacted, the acting Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mrs Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the story and stated that the injured ones are responding to treatment.

According to her, “on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 we gathered a report of the sudden collapse of a bridge at Oke-osun area, along Boripe local government secretariat, Iragbiji.

“The said bridge collapsed at the time when a commercial motorcyclist and a female passenger were on the bridge, the people around rendered help and the woman was rescued along with the motorcyclist. None of them died but they were seriously injured. The bone of the woman’s leg got broken while the bike man was severely cut.

“Two of them were rushed to the hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. That particular area has been demarcated.”

