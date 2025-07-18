Residents hail Gov Uba Sani over 35km rural road project in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani has broken a century-old jinx with the construction of a 35-kilometre rural road connecting Gadan Gayan in Igabi Local Government Area, Gwaraji and Maraban Kujama in Chikun LGA, and Kauru town in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State.

The landmark road project, which had been abandoned for decades, has sparked jubilation among residents who hailed the governor’s intervention as life-changing.

During an inspection tour led by the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA), Dr Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, excited residents narrated how the road has transformed transportation and improved their livelihoods.

Daniel Samuel, a healthcare worker from Gwaraji, described the road as a “game-changer” for commuters. He said travelling from Maraban Kujama to his workplace in Igabi was previously unsafe and stressful, but the new road has made the journey seamless and significantly cheaper.

“I now ride my bike to work instead of relying on expensive and unreliable public transport. This road has saved me money and time,” he said.

Another resident, Ibrahim Ardo, said the road had connected communities that had existed for over a century without proper infrastructure. He recalled that the only way to reach Kunfana from Gwaraji in the past was by canoe across the River Kaduna.

“With the new bridge and road, commerce is flowing, and hope is returning. This project is beyond infrastructure — it’s a new lease of life,” Ardo said.

Comrade Samuel Musa from Kauru town also recounted the impact of the newly constructed road linking Kauru to Pambeguwa in Kubau LGA. According to him, a trip that previously took two hours now takes less than 20 minutes.

“This is a big relief for our farming communities. We can now transport our produce to markets with ease and at less cost,” he said.

Speaking during the tour, Dr Baba Ahmed said the 35km road was one of several rural transformation projects being championed by Governor Uba Sani to bridge the urban-rural divide.

“This project is not just about connectivity; it’s about economic inclusion, social integration, and job creation,” he said.

He noted that the improved road network would allow farmers in the region to access markets more efficiently and boost Kaduna’s agricultural potential.

The KADRA boss also charged contractors handling state infrastructure projects to maintain high standards, assuring that KADRA would sustain strict supervision to ensure value for money and long-term durability.

“Our goal is to deliver quality infrastructure that promotes growth, fosters development, and improves the quality of life for all citizens of Kaduna State,” Dr Ahmed added.

