Premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, now goes for between N390 and N600 in Warri and other parts of Delta State.

This followed Monday’s inauguration speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, about the removal of fuel subsidy on petrol as it was not captured in the 2023 fiscal budget.

Checks by our correspondent on Tuesday morning revealed a tense ambience across Warri and the environs following the development.

Most filling stations were seen under lock and key while a few selling the product do so for between N390 and N600 per litre.

At the two Mobil Filling Stations at Garage along Warri-Sapele road in Warri South Local Government Area, a litre goes for N500. There was no queue there.

Other filling stations such as AP, Zok, and Total were not open to customers not for lack of the product, but to create artificial scarcity, it was gathered.

Matrix Filling Station located along Effurun/Sapele road in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state was the only station dispensing PMS in that axis at N390 away from the previous N190.

Checks also revealed that the petrol black market has begun to boom as a litre is sold for N600 along Warri-Sapele road. A black marketer at Ginuwa said she couldn’t buy the product at N500 to resell.

Further checks showed that fuel is now N450 per litre at Conoil along Warri/Sapele road beside Hotel DeMark and N350 at McMerg filling station.

Meanwhile, following the sudden hike in pump price, intra and intercity transport fares have jacked up. For instance, fares from Igbudu market to Airport junction have moved from N150 to N250 by tricycle.

So also from Warri to Benin now goes for between N3,500 and N5,000 as against the previous N2,500.





Speaking with a distraught commercial tricycle rider, Tega, he said he had to go park his keke as commuters are rejecting paying higher transport fares.

“I bought a litre for N500. How do I recoup my money from passengers? For now, let me go take some rest and ponder what to do next,” he lamented.

A civil servant who spoke on condition of anonymity said in anger that: “what is happening is pure “evil” against the peace-loving and law-abiding Nigerians. At Conoil Warri/Sapele Road overnight, they adjusted the pump price on the meter to sell for N450.

Lamenting further, he said: “Transportation has gone up. From PTI Junction to Abraka is now N1500. This is not funny at all.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…