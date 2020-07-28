Residents doctors demand payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance, salary shortfall

•Give 3 weeks ultimatum to resume suspended strike

Labour
By Soji-Eze Fagbemi
NARD Resident doctors, Kwara resident doctors, Kaduna, seven-day warning strike, COVID-19, solidarity fund, Chinese doctors, strike, health workers
FILE PHOTO

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has demanded for immediate payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance for its members, which it said has been long overdue.

The association also demanded payment of salary shortfall to her members; while also asking for immediate implementation and funding of the medical residency training act as agreed.

In a communique issued after its virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Gombe, the association issued a three-week ultimatum by extending the suspension of its strike action to enable the government to address their demands.

“NEC resolved to extend the suspension of our strike action by three weeks to give government time to address our demands, failure of which will leave us with no choice other than to resume the suspended strike on Monday August 17, 2020.” the communique stated.

Parts of the demands of NARD is immediate removal of the Chief Medical Director of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof Henry Ugboma, for alleged fraud, administrative rascality, unnecessary onslaught/victimization and abuse of office.

The association demanded the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the suspended University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital NARD executive led by Dr. Solomon Amadi.

The NEC further demanded that various hospitals should be provided with the funds needed to run the hospitals and sustain the provision of the needed personal protective equipment in the hospitals.

On their insurance scheme, the communique said: “NARD calls on FG/ National Assembly to investigate and look into the non-enrollment of health care workers for the Group Life Insurance, and non-payment of Death in Service benefit to the next of kin of our fallen heroes despite claims of payment to insurance companies.

“NEC demands immediate payment of the arrears consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage owed some doctors.”

NARD also called on state governments to implement the Medical Residency Training Act and ensure adequate remuneration of state health workers.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the…Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Read Full Story
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has denied media reports that the commission under him misappropriated the sum of N329 billion recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum  Corporation (NNPC). Magu denied what he termed… Read Full Story
GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his administration has expended over N3 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19, but that such feat was achieved without commensurate support from the Federal Government in spite of billions of cash donated by individuals, corporate bodies, local and… Read Full Story
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in the non-interest intervention programmesthat engage in diversion of funds risk a penalty at its maximum financing rate at the time of the infraction and such (PFIs)Read Full Story
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, has asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, to rise above cheap politics in his criticisms of the state’s Prosperity Bond unveiled last Wednesday… Read Full Story
The 21st century has witnessed a major rise in digital technology as life and living are integrated and made easier by the evolving technology. The economic system was not left out as innovative features continue to be released which resulted in birth of Bitcoin in 2008… Read Full Story
Several attributes make great leaders. However, two of them stand out. These are paying attention to details and the ability to think through a problem… Read Full Story
What’s the best way to lead your team? Should you demonstrate with examples, motivate followers to keep going or provide team members with time and space to thrive or fail on their terms?… Read Full Story
A trending video of a young lady, Towobola, being maltreated and dehumanised by policemen attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos but on a mission in Ibadan, Oyo State has, for the umpteenth time, showcased the low quality of some police personnel deployed to combat violent crimes in the country. This class of personnel is either not adequately trained and not teachable, or it is utterly incorrigible… Read Full Story
On May 14 this year, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo of Brazil, announced that he will be stepping down by 31 August, a year before his mandate is due to end. A distinguished diplomat, he was elected to the post in May 2013… Read Full Story
Reputation is what people think you are based on the you that is revealed to them. Character, however, is really who you are when no one is watching you or breathing down your neck and there is no fear of penalty or the need to put up a good appearance. The real challenge of responsible conduct is, if your character… Read Full Story
As this year’s Eid al-Adha nears, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has told Muslims to remember that they are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Labour

NLC rejects 6% stamp duty on tenancy and lease agreements

Labour

No arbitrary breach of presidential directives in NSITF management suspension —Ngige

Labour

We’ll be fair and ensure justice to all —Khaleel, Chairman NSITF Investigative panel

Labour

NLC, ULC sign MoU to prevent reoccurrence of 2015 crisis

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More