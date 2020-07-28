Residents doctors demand payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance, salary shortfall

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has demanded for immediate payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance for its members, which it said has been long overdue.

The association also demanded payment of salary shortfall to her members; while also asking for immediate implementation and funding of the medical residency training act as agreed.

In a communique issued after its virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Gombe, the association issued a three-week ultimatum by extending the suspension of its strike action to enable the government to address their demands.

“NEC resolved to extend the suspension of our strike action by three weeks to give government time to address our demands, failure of which will leave us with no choice other than to resume the suspended strike on Monday August 17, 2020.” the communique stated.

Parts of the demands of NARD is immediate removal of the Chief Medical Director of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof Henry Ugboma, for alleged fraud, administrative rascality, unnecessary onslaught/victimization and abuse of office.

The association demanded the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the suspended University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital NARD executive led by Dr. Solomon Amadi.

The NEC further demanded that various hospitals should be provided with the funds needed to run the hospitals and sustain the provision of the needed personal protective equipment in the hospitals.

On their insurance scheme, the communique said: “NARD calls on FG/ National Assembly to investigate and look into the non-enrollment of health care workers for the Group Life Insurance, and non-payment of Death in Service benefit to the next of kin of our fallen heroes despite claims of payment to insurance companies.

“NEC demands immediate payment of the arrears consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage owed some doctors.”

NARD also called on state governments to implement the Medical Residency Training Act and ensure adequate remuneration of state health workers.