Residents cry for help as bandits attack Katsina communities for three days

Bandits have unleashed a series of attacks in Katsina communities within the last three days, residents of the communities have said.

Recall that the recent attacks were carried out after Katsina elders had revealed how the bandits have turned farmers into slavery and are raping married women and teenagers in these communities.

The attacks which were carried out between Thursday and Saturday led to the death of three people, while several others were abducted.

For instance, it was gathered that bandits numbering about 20 invaded Bakori community on Saturday where they abducted seven family members of one Malam Muntari Samuru.

A resident of the area, Mohammed Sani said the attack was carried out around 8:15 pm on that fateful day when some people who were observing their Ishai prayers at the residence of the victim behind Bakori Comprehensive Hospital.

“The bandits were lurking in the nearby farms before they struck. First, a woman who was on her way to grind corn in Bakori town was killed her. They thereafter stormed the residence of the victim where they abducted his seven family members.

“In another development, bandits had earlier killed one Malam Hamisu Barebari and abducted seven people including women.

“However, it was gathered that three of the seven abducted persons managed to escape back home,” revealed a resident, Umar Barebari.

Also, he said on Thursday night, the marauders stormed Kurami village along Funtua-Bakori road at about 8:00 pm and went away with three children.

Malam Umar Kurami, father of one of the victims, said the bandits reluctantly spared him but went away with his child.

“It was like a dream when bandits pointed guns at me in my house, demanding money; when they realized that I had no money, they walked me out along my child but later asked me to go and source for ransom to free my child,” he said.

Also, in Danja LGA, bandits simultaneously attacked Majema and Tashar Gero villages in Tandama area on Friday.

“They killed one Malam Isah Majema and abducted three children of one Alhaji Wada,” a source said.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune gathered that the villages and hamlets in Danja, Bakori and Funtua are living in palpable fear as a result of constant attacks by these bandits.

Neither the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isa, nor the state government could confirm the incidents as at the time of filing the report.