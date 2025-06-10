Metro

Residents, business owners scamper for safety as another petrol tanker catches fire in Ibadan

Soji Ajibola
A 33,000-litre capacity petrol tanker on Tuesday caught fire at Muslim Grammar School, Odinjo end of the Lagos highway, but no life has reportedly been lost.

The incident forced residents and shop owners in the area to scamper for safety.

The truck, as reliably gathered, fell on one of its sides before it eventually caught fire.

An eyewitness account stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to manoeuvre his way through bad spots.

“The truck skidded off the track before it landed on one of its sides.
“The timely arrival of the men of the State Fire Service saved the situation from generating into major tragedy.”

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the State Fire Service, Revd Akinyemi Akinyinka, said it happened around the Odinjo area.

We have deployed our men to the area to arrest the situation. I am yet to get the detailed account of the incident.

As at the time of filing this report, the degree of the damage could not be ascertained.

Also, there is no record of any life lost in the incident.

Meanwhile, there is a build-up of traffic at the Ibadan end of the Lagos highway, but the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other security agencies have taken over traffic control in the area.

