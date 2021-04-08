Resident doctors’ strike: Reps committee gives registrar 24-hrs ultimatum or risks arrest

As the nationwide Industrial action of the Nation’s Residents Doctors continues, the House of Representatives Committee on Health Care Services on Thursday gave the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi Today, said to appear before it on Friday, 9 April unfailingly or risk immediate arrest.

The Chairman of the Committee Hon Tanko Sununu gave the order while speaking with men Abuja on the concerted efforts being made to end the strike in the National interest.

Dr Sanusi who was to appear before the committee on Thursday failed to honour the committee invitation with an excuse that he was attending the Medical Council Tribunal.

The Chairman told newsmen that the action of the Registrar amounted to attending to an individual issue at the expense of a national emergency, adding that the House would be forced to invoke all relevant laws if he fails to appear before the committee by 9.00 am on Friday.

The Registrar was being summoned to answer questions bordering on the ongoing strike by resident doctors.

Hon Sununu stated that rather than for the Registrar to appear before the Committee on Thursday over issues surrounding the payment of house officers failed to turn up but sent a letter on his inability to appear, signed by a Director of the Council.

According to him, “we sent out invitations to all major stakeholders to attend this meeting today, unfortunately, he refused to show up.

“So because he is a major stakeholder, we have decided to call off the meeting today and summon him to appear unfailingly before us by 9 am tomorrow (Friday), failure which, we are going to invoke all the necessary powers of the National Assembly including the warrant of arrest on the Registrar.

“We cannot watch while people are suffering. We also call on the striking doctors to please temper justice with mercy. Everybody believes that your demands are genuine, but there are processes to achieve them.

“We were informed that they (MDCN) were right now conducting a medical disciplinary tribunal and meeting which we believe is the case of an individual.

“We are here to address national interests. Peoples’ lives were lost during the strike, services were interrupted, accessibility to health care was also denied because of the strike.

“And to make matters worse, in Nigeria 70 per cent of healthcare procurement is out of pocket. The economy has gone down, so access to healthcare is in question, we cannot as representatives of the people allow the country to continue like this.

“Mr Speaker is with us, though he’s outside the country, he is still going to meet with striking doctors to further solidify what is expected to be done today.

“The National Assembly will ensure the right thing is done, but we must also respect the due processes of the law.

“There are people who are receiving multiple salaries from different hospitals. Those who are receiving multiple salaries and the hospital involved were all forwarded to the committee and the committee would table it before the House for necessary action to be taken. Definitely, justice must be done.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… committee gives registrar 24-hrs ; committee gives registrar 24-hrs ; committee gives registrar 24-hrs.