Consultants, nurses and other caregivers on Wednesday took up responsibility of treating both the old and fresh patients at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

It would be recalled that members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in the university teaching hospital joined the nationwide warning strike ordered by the national secretariat of their union on Wednesday.

In spite of the strike embarked upon by NARD members, activities at the UITH were still upbeat during a visit to the hospital.

Deputy director, Corporate Affairs Unit of UITH, Mrs. Olabisi Ajiboye, said that consultants, nurses and other caregivers were attending to both the old and new patients.

“The consultants, nurse and other caregivers are on ground attending to patients. Though the workload is heavy, we are coping. We are not turning patients back”, she said.

Also speaking, president of the UITH NARD, Dr. Mubarak Ijaiya, said that the resident doctors had commenced the warning strike.

“Our members have complied with the directive of the national body of the association”, he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE