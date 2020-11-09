Resident doctors, Legal officers begin indefinite strike in Ondo

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), on Monday, commenced an indefinite strike.

The Resident doctors decided to down tools after the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the state government over the non-payment of four months salary.

The doctors had embarked on a three-day warning strike with a threat to totally down tools if their demands were not met.

This is just as the legal officers in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice under the auspices of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN)shunned their duty posts over what it termed worsening despicable and deplorable conditions its members were subjected to.

Speaking the Acting President of ARD, in the state, Dr Sanni Oriyomi, said the doctors could no longer bear the hardship while the state government failed to take any action on their plight.

According to Oriyomi, apart from this non-payment of their salaries, there were issues of dearth of doctors and House Officers, disclosing that the state government was able to pay the COVID-19 hazard allowance for only one month.

He explained that the Resident doctors sought accommodation for themselves instead of residing in houses provided by the hospital management.

He noted that the absence of House Officers within the hospital has been affecting the health of his members.

“Having persevered to render services, our salary has become an issue of concern. We are finding it difficult to meet up with our financial obligations.

“We are calling on the government to come up with solutions. It is not in our interest to embark on this strike but enough is enough,” he said.

Spokesman of the Ondo ARD, Dr Taiwo Olaigbe, said the state health system was on the brink of collapsed while maintaining that the doctors would not return to work until the state government pay their salaries.

Meanwhile, the Ondo Legal Officers have also threatened not to return to their duty posts until their demands are met.

The association in a statement signed by its Chairman, Babatunde Victor Falodun and Secretary, Wale Banisile and addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said the work-to-rule strike action would continue until their demands are met.

According to the statement, the administration of justice in Ondo State has suffered untold hardship due to constraints of funds and abysmal condition of service, saying legal poverty must end in the state as the state Counsel are the least paid in the country.

Other demands were stoppage of the N187 State Counsel Allowance and upward review of same to reflect current reality, end to commercial motorcycling to courts as well as the release of funds approved for outfit/Robe allowance since March 2020.

Speaking on the strike action of the doctors, the Acting Ondo Commissioner for Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, said the state government was already working towards ensuring the Resident doctors receive their salaries same day with the civil servants.

Adeyeye said the plan was to move the doctors’ salaries to the central pay system.

