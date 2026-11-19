Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the immediate payment of 14 months’ outstanding Professional Allowance (PAT) arrears and Batch 10 promotion arrears owed to healthcare workers before Christmas.

The association also urged the Federal Government to urgently conclude and circularise the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), warning that continued delays in addressing doctors’ welfare could undermine industrial harmony and worsen the migration of skilled healthcare professionals.

The demands were contained in a statement issued following an Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting and signed by NARD President, Dr Ogar Emmanuel Idoko; Secretary-General, Dr Besongngem Akotanchi; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Ashimom Timothy Msughter.

NARD, however, commended President Tinubu for interventions towards addressing some of the longstanding welfare concerns of resident doctors and other healthcare workers.

It particularly appreciated the completion of payments under the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), following the release of the final supplementary list on November 18.

The association also acknowledged the upward review of the MRTF and the provision of adequate budgetary allocation for the 2027 fund.

It further commended the commencement of payment of outstanding PAT arrears, disclosing that four months had been paid out of the 18 months owed to healthcare workers nationwide.

According to the association, following discussions with the Director of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and his team, the January 2026 retroactive payment of the PAT arrears will be made alongside November salaries to all affected healthcare workers.

NARD also acknowledged the interventions of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other government officials in facilitating the progress recorded.

However, it expressed concern that three critical welfare demands remained unresolved despite the expiration of the initial two-week ultimatum issued at its 46th Annual General Meeting in Calabar in September and a subsequent four-week extension.

On the outstanding PAT arrears, the association appealed to Tinubu to authorise the immediate release of funds to settle the remaining 14 months in a single tranche before Christmas.

It said the payment would provide financial relief to thousands of healthcare workers and their families, while restoring confidence in the government’s commitment to their welfare.

NARD also demanded the immediate release of funds for the payment of Batch 10 promotion arrears, expressing concern over delays in their computation, processing, and payment.

It attributed the prolonged delay to administrative bottlenecks and the slow pace of computation by responsible government officials.

The association urged the President to direct relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to expedite the verification and payment of the outstanding promotion arrears before Christmas.

On the Collective Bargaining Agreement, NARD expressed disappointment over the slow pace of negotiations, noting that despite engagements since 2025, another year was drawing to a close without a concluded agreement.

It said the delay had denied healthcare workers the benefits of a negotiated remuneration review for nearly two years, while rising living costs continued to erode their earnings.

The association called on the Federal Ministries of Labour and Employment and Health and Social Welfare to urgently reconvene and accelerate negotiations with relevant stakeholders.

It also urged the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of Service, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Budget Office of the Federation to discharge their responsibilities towards concluding the agreement.

NARD demanded that the CBA be concluded, approved and circularised with appropriate budgetary provisions and a clearly defined implementation timeline.

It further insisted that the agreement should have a retrospective implementation date to compensate healthcare workers for the prolonged delay in its conclusion.

On other welfare issues, the association disclosed that the list of house officers owed salary arrears had been compiled and submitted to the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for verification and payment.

It also reported progress on the payment of the 25 and 35 per cent upward review of CONMESS, with the final supplementary list being processed for payment.

The association added that efforts were ongoing to address the 2023 salary arrears owed to doctors at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

It further disclosed that it had submitted a list of 2,202 resident doctors affected by non-remittance of pension contributions and missing pension details to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for reconciliation and necessary action.

On its next line of action, NARD said its council had resolved to sustain dialogue and engagement with the Federal Government despite the expiration of its ultimatum.

It mandated its National Officers Committee to intensify engagements with relevant authorities and report back to the NEC within four weeks on measurable progress.

The association said it would review the situation by December 20 and determine further appropriate constitutional steps if the outstanding obligations remained unresolved.

It, however, warned that the decision to sustain dialogue should not be interpreted as an endorsement of indefinite delays or an abandonment of its demands.

“Industrial harmony must be sustained by concrete actions, not assurances alone,” it said.

NARD maintained that the welfare of doctors, the integrity of medical training and patient safety remained sacrosanct, adding that it would continue to pursue its demands through responsible and lawful advocacy.

It appealed to Tinubu to consolidate the progress already recorded by ensuring that the outstanding allowances and promotion arrears were paid before Christmas and the CBA negotiations concluded.

The association warned that failure to address the issues could lead to industrial action, saying it hoped to see healthcare workers celebrating Christmas with their families rather than deserted clinics and closed hospital wards.