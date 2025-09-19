Reserved Seats Bill: Pursuit for inclusive governance not tokenism — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Friday, said that the bill seeking to create reserved seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly is not an act of tokenism but a pursuit to increase women’s political representation for a more inclusive governance and equitable society.

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, stated this while delivering his remarks at a special dialogue series on the reserved seats bill, hosted by Emerge Women Development Initiative, tagged ‘SheThePeople’.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Hart, the Deputy Speaker noted that the bill is proof of a collective commitment to encourage women’s inclusion in governance.

ALSO READ: Reps seek compliance to law on access to public buildings by PWDs

He said that the event, themed ‘Deepening the Conversation, Accelerating Women’s Representation in Governance,’ calls for reflection on the journey embarked upon and determination to ensure that women’s voices are not only heard but amplified in the halls of governance.

To accelerate progress, the Deputy Speaker called for candid conversations and more advocacy to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder women’s full participation.

He commended women who have broken barriers and impacted society, reaffirming the commitment of the parliament to continue the work they started, to advocate vigorously for policies that will see women not as tokens, but as partners in governance.

Hon. Kalu said: “I bring you warm compliments from the People’s House, the House of Representatives, and the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution. This event is not just a moment in time, but a movement toward justice, equality, and empowerment.

“The theme compels us to reflect on the journey we have embarked upon, a journey marked by courage, resilience, and determination to ensure that women’s voices are not only heard but amplified in the halls of power. The Reserved Seats Bill, HB 1349, sponsored by me and co-sponsored by some members of the House, is a legislative effort that seeks to carve out a dedicated space for women in our governance structures.

“As Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, I believe it is essential to examine the provisions of our Constitution and ensure that they promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. Hence, we have considered this bill that would create reserved seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly, promote inclusive Governance, enhance women’s political representation, and address gender disparities in our governance framework. This bill is not just a piece of legislation, nor an act of tokenism; it is proof of our collective commitment to change the narrative and to disrupt the status quo that has long sidelined women from decision-making tables.

“We must examine the electoral laws, party politics, and societal norms that hinder women’s representation. We therefore must work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable political environment that encourages women to participate and thrive. As we deep dive into these discussions today, let us remember that the struggle for women’s representation is not merely a fight for gender balance but a pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable society.

“It is a call to harness the untapped potential of half of our population who have the insight, compassion, and perspective to lead with empathy and vision. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and your unflinching belief in the power of women to transform our world. Together, let us continue to deepen the conversation, accelerate representation, and create a legacy of equality and empowerment for generations to come.”

Speaking earlier, Founding Director of Emerge Women Development Initiative and Convener of ‘SheThePeople’ Dialogue, Dr. Mary Ikoku, noted that the dialogue aims to foster high-level conversations around women’s political participation and empowerment in Nigeria.

Dr. Ikoku, commending the Deputy Speaker, Kalu, for sponsoring the bill, said the Reserved Seats Bill is not only a matter of gender equality but also a crucial step towards achieving Nigeria’s development goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“Let us be clear: the time for talking is over. This dialogue must translate into action—through advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and political pressure. We must back the Deputy Speaker and all reform-minded lawmakers. This moment calls for unity of purpose because real change only happens when we demand it—and sustain that demand,” she added.