The Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and with the support of OCP Africa, has introduced a special blended fertilizer for oil palm farmers in Akwa Ibom.

Dr Vincent Aduramigba-Modupe, the Coordinator of the Project, revealed this during a farmers’ field day on the oil palm specialty fertilizer validation project at Offitel Oil Palm farm in Mbak Atai Itam, Itu LGA, on Monday.

Dr Aduramigba-Modupe, a soil scientist with IAR&T, stated that the fertilizer was specifically blended by OCP Africa for oil palm cultivation to enhance yields and increase productivity for the benefit of farmers.

He explained that the blend was developed under the soil survey and soil fertility mapping for the oil palm special fertilizer development project, managed by IAR&T and NIFOR.

The project, which started in 2021 in the Southern States where oil palm is grown, except Bayelsa and Ebonyi due to security challenges, involved taking soil samples and oil palm tissue for analysis to formulate speciality fertilizers for the South-South, South-East, and national recommendations.

The validation project aimed to assess the difference between oil palm with the application of fertilizer and oil palm without fertilizer application.

Dr Aduramigba-Modupe said, “This project is under the auspices of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and the Institute of Agricultural Research & Training (IAR&T), with OCP Africa as the donor funding the project.

“The project is actually a four-year project that started in 2020. We needed to know the constraints of the farmers, so we went to all Southern States where oil palm is grown, except Bayelsa and Ebonyi due to security reasons.

“After that, we took soil samples and palm produce tissue and analyzed what is wrong with the soil.

“As a result, we were able to come up with three speciality fertilizers formulated for the South-West, the South-South and South-East, and the national recommendation.

“The difference between these fertilizers is the presence of micronutrients and macronutrients. They are specially blended for oil palm and cannot be used for maize, cocoa, yam, and cassava; they are strictly for oil palm.

“The fertilizers were formulated and blended, and due to budgetary constraints, we chose 30 locations. We have three locations in Akwa Ibom State: Abak, Ibiono Ibom, and Itam in Itu LGA.

“We started the revalidation in 2021, and this is the second year. So, what we are doing now is to come and look at the responses, which is what you saw in the field today.

“You saw the three treatments: the absolute control with no fertilizer, the zonal recommendation, and the national recommendation. You have seen the responses, and the difference is massive.”

The project coordinator added that the speciality blend fertilizer would increase oil palm yields and improve the livelihoods of farmers.

Dr Frank Ekhator, NIFOR Agronomist, urged farmers and stakeholders in the industry to utilize the fertilizer as it would impact their livelihoods and improve their economic status.

He also expressed hope that the country’s fortunes would change from being an importer of palm oil to an exporter with the introduction of the speciality blend fertilizer for oil palm farmers.

Mr Odunayo Orowumi, the representative of OCP Africa, a fertilizer blending company, stated that the company sponsored the research and development of the special fertilizer. He emphasized that the introduction of the speciality blend aimed to move away from generic fertilizer applications and provide specific fertilizers for each crop.

Mr Umar Isa, Director of the Farm Input Support Service Department at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, commended OCP Africa for investing in the development of soil and crop-specific fertilizer formulations, which support precision farming through products adapted to local soils and crops.

In response, Mr Offiong Okpongkpong, speaking on behalf of the farmers, stated that oil palm trees treated with the special blend fertilizer yielded more fruits compared to those without fertilizer application. He also appealed to OCP Africa to establish a depot in Akwa Ibom for easy access to the fertilizer.

Representatives from the Fertilisers Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN) were also present at the validation event.

