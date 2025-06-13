Requirements for Luxembourg visa as Nigerian citizen

The Luxembourg visa is open to Nigerians, but there are certain things you must fulfill as requirements before becoming eligible. There are four types of Luxembourg visa: the Type C (tourist visa), business visa, student visa, and work visa. Whichever one you’re going for, there are requirements:

General requirements for a Luxembourg visa

1. A Nigerian passport valid for at least 6 months before arrival and must have 2 blank pages for a visa stamp.

2. Complete signed visa application form. If a minor is involved, the parents or guardians have to sign the form.

3. Passport-size photographs taken against a white background.

4. Travel documents.

5. Proof of financial support.

6. Proof of accommodation.

7. Copy of return flight ticket.

8. Documentation confirming the purpose of travelling.

9. Travel medical insurance of 30,000 euros for the entire stay.

The requirements for each type of visa in Luxembourg are stated below:

READ ALSO: 10 benefits of living in Luxembourg

Tourist Visa

1. The Luxembourg tourist visa is also known as a Type C visa or Schengen visa. You’re only allowed for a short stay with this visa. This visa is basically for tourism, business, or conference meetings, visiting family or friends.

2. During your visa application, you will need to provide proof that you have funds that would last during your stay.

3. You must have medical travel insurance that is valid in all the Schengen countries, which must have a minimum coverage of 30,000 euros.

4 The Luxembourg tourist visa is only valid for 90 days.

Business Visa

1. As a Nigerian, you can also use the Luxembourgian tourist visa when travelling to Luxembourg for business purposes.

2. If you’re travelling to more than one Schengen country, it is recommended to fill in the “multiple entry” in your application form. This will allow you to enter and leave Schengen countries as you wish, but still within the time issued on your visa.

3. You have to provide an invitation letter from the company you will be visiting in Luxembourg with their detailed address, the purpose of your trip, and the date you’re expected to be there.

4. If your visitation is for a seminar or a meeting, the organizers of such an event need to confirm it. If it is employment, you will have to present a certificate of employment from your host.

5. If you’re self-employed in Nigeria, you will have to present proof that your business is registered.

6. Your bank statement for the last 6 months is required.

7. The best time to apply for a business visa is 3 months before your planned trip.

Student Visa

1. A student visa is required when you’re pursuing an educational course beyond 90 days.

2. The Luxembourg student visa is a long-term visa for students who are already admitted by a recognised higher educational institute in the country.

3. You must obtain a “temporary authorization to stay” from the Immigration Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Luxembourg before you apply for a student visa and this is valid for only ninety days.

4. There must be proof that you’ve been enrolled as a full-time student in one of Luxembourg’s higher institutions.

5. You must provide proof of full payment for your course. Also, your medical insurance must be enough for the duration of your stay in Luxembourg as a student.

6. You’re also expected to have at least 500 euros monthly to cover your finances.

7. Evidence that you already have accommodation in the country must be submitted, or a rent agreement that has the house address and other information about the facilitator or landlord.

Work Visa

1. As a Nigerian, you’re eligible to apply for a work visa if your plan is to take a job in Luxembourg.

2. It is recommended that you apply for a residence permit as early as possible.

3. The Luxembourg work visa is usually valid for a year, but there is an option for extension.