Reps warn against breach of extant safety standards at workplace

The House of Representatives on Wednesday pledged its resolve towards ensuring safety in public and private institutions across the country, warned against breach of extant safety standards.

Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon Ibrahim Hamza gave the assurance in Abuja during the Committee’s inaugural meeting, which coincides with the ‘World Day for Safety and Health at work.’

Hon Hamza said, “As we are all aware, Safety is the state of being safe, it is a condition of being protected from harm and other non-desirable outcomes.

“Due to the disregard for safety standards, lack of effective monitoring and compliance, our country has witnessed incessant avoidable accidents resulting in deaths or injuries.

“The importance of safety in any given sphere, therefore, cannot be over-emphasized as it ensures peace and well-being of the people and the nation at large.

“Consequently, the House in its wisdom constituted this Committee on Thursday, 25th March 2021, with a view to ensuring effective legislative oversight on matters relating to Safety Standards and Regulations in our public and private facilities.

“It is imperative to note at this juncture, that the task ahead of the Committee is enormous as its mandate cuts across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, and Private Institutions; and as such, we shall visit various public and private institutions to assess their level of compliance with extant Safety Standards and Regulations.

“As members of this important Committee, we are enjoined to see ourselves as safety leaders who would exhibit personal safety behaviors, follow safety protocols, and also inspire others to do the same.

“Furthermore, with the caliber of distinguished members carefully selected as pioneer members of this Committee, I am confident that we will fashion out additional legislative ways and means to innovate safety as seen in other climes, as our nation urgently needs mechanisms for investing in safety in a sustainable way.

“On that note, we would work assiduously as a team to lay that solid foundation, achieve our primary goal, and leave our prints in the sands of time,” Hon Hamza.

The lawmaker, therefore, solicited for the cooperation of all Nigerians, organized labour, civil society organization, and relevant stakeholders in the actualisation of the Committee’s functions.

“We also appeal to Nigerians, including organized labour to partner with this Committee by providing useful information that will improve the safety standards and regulations with a view to ensuring safety at workplace and all public and private institutions.”

