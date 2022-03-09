Reps urge FG to resuscitate urban mass transit scheme

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
urban mass transit scheme, Reps to probe FERMA, privatisation of Osogbo Steel Rolling , increasing rate of road accidents, sexual harassment prohibition bill , Reps to probe WAEC, Reps to investigate NAFDAC, Reps decry increasing cases of ritual killings, call for declaration of national emergency, Reps decry increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, Executive must secure NASS approval before tampering with country’s savings, Constitution Review: Reps seek creation of additional 111 seats for women at NASS, Reps condemn resurgence of coups in West Africa, Reps move to protect capital market investors, Reps seek establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, National Public Safety Board, N1bn alleged extra-budgetary spending, emergency on production of staple foods, incessant bank robberies, committee to probe release of bandits, Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Reps probe MDAs over fake employment, payroll padding, Nigeria Postal Commission, menace of bank robberies, rights of persons living with disabilities, Climate change: Reps to provide 10-year economic framework to develop non-oil sector, strict implementation of executive order, bill on free health care, Reps approve external loan, Reps observe one minute silence, Reps task FG on sale of 4000 houses,resettlement of Bakassi people, gas assets, Families of victims killed by Customs, Reps urged to stop dealing with current ANLCA leadership, Reps suspend recruitment, Reps task FG on repair, committee to meet with NCAA, Aircraft handling charges: Lawmakers put new rates on hold, Reps to probe skyrocketing, Reps urge FG to secure release of illegally detained Nigerians abroad, Reps lament influx of bandits, Reps target $60 oil benchmark, presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report, Reps demand investigation, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring, DBN disbursed N130bn, Reps pass bill on ownership, Reps back electric power, Reps halt planned sale , Reps move to subject, Reps want electricity sub-station, Reps to probe Nigerian ArmyReps receive report, Ad-hoc Committee’s report on PIB, Electoral Act, Reps unhappy over free-fall, NIRSAL’s N205bn agricultural loan, stalls probe of looted funds, Caucus set to drag to Court , Reps adopt report on establishment, against physically challenged citizens, Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo, Modular Refinery Licenses, Reps call for prosecution of assailant of late Iniubong Umoren, Reps approve $7.031bn loan, Reps to probe food programme, Reps move to create additional, bill to specify time frame, Reps minority caucus urges, Reps move to criminalise ballot, local government autonomyReps approve N1.679trn revenue, Reps push devolution of powers, Reps propose 0.05per cent , Reps to partner stakeholders, Reps seek peaceful resolution, National Assembly is broke, eight years power outage, prioritise funding, Reps urge FG to rescue, breach of democratic ethos, Pension, Reps to probe utilisation, blocal production of ammunition, udget for North East Commission, Reps raise alarm , Service Chiefs, FG, Diaspora policy, Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum, reps direct mdas on igr, DPR officials, electric power sector reform, illegal importation of arms, National Power Training Institute, 1993 Treaties Act, unremitted crude oil revenue, probe Fulani National Movement, increase number of Appeal Court judges, Reps probe Export Free Zone operations, compulsory vocational studies in secondary school, hike of electricity tariff

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to resuscitate its urban mass transit scheme with a view to making transportation affordable and accessible as a social right to all Nigerians.

This followed the adoption of a motion of Rep Aniekan Umanah at the plenary.

While moving the motion, Rep Umanah said that the Urban Mass Transit Scheme was established by the Federal Government in 1989 to ameliorate transportation challenges in Nigeria.

The lawmaker also noted that the objectives of the scheme were to moderate the national urban transit scheme; alleviate the problems of urban commuters and the general masses as well as lay the foundation for organised mass transit in Nigeria.

He said the scheme helped to reduce the overriding gap between increasing public transport demand and the decreasing supply in the transport market.

The lawmaker, however, expressed concerns that the Mass Transport Scheme failed due to factors such as poor management and lack of strict processes, which weakened its sustainability.

He said millions of commuters across the country still experience difficulties in commuting due to insufficient mass transit vehicles thus exposing them to grave dangers such as harassment, kidnappings, and robbery, among other things, hence, the need to revive the urban mass transit scheme.

The House after adopting the motion, mandated its Committee on Land Transport to liaise with relevant stakeholders with a view to establishing policy frameworks that would further improve the transportation sector and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

Reps seek FG intervention on scarcity of aviation fuel

Latest News

Technologists in South-West varsities set to embark on indefinite strike

Latest News

Police parade 200 bandits, 20 armed robbers in Kaduna, recover 18 AK-47 rifles

Latest News

Senate passes proceeds of crime bill 2022

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More