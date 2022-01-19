Reps urge FG to immortalise Alao-Akala

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise the former Oyo State governor, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, who passed away in January, this year.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent importance to recognize and honour the late Alao-Akala moved by Hon Segun Odebunmi.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said that the Alao-Akala served and contributed immensely towards the growth, development, peace and sustainability of Oyo State and Nigeria, while in office as the deputy governor and as the executive governor.

The lawmaker described his death as a national loss, adding that he would forever be missed.

He said that e deceased was irreplaceable and deserved national recognition for his relentless and selfless service to the country.

The House also urged a delegation be sent to commiserate with the family, the people and the government of Oyo State.

