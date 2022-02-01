Reps urge FG to address devastating erosion problem at UNIBEN, surrounding communities

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, called urged the Federal Government to urgently address a devastating gully erosion at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and surrounding communities in Edo State.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence remedial work in the affected communities to restore access to the school and other parts of Edo State.

These resolutions were adopted following a motion moved by Hon Denis Idahosa on the need to address the devastating erosion problem at the University of Benin and its environments at the plenary.

The House also urged the Ecological Fund Office and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to urgently collaborate to seek a permanent solution to the erosion menace by funding and constructing alternative routes to the university.

In addition, the House mandated the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to investigate the non-completion of the contract awarded by the NDDC in 2012 to tackle the gully erosion.

The Committees on Works, FERMA, Ecological Fund, NDDC, and Legislative Compliance were mandated to ensure implementation.

The House noted that over the years, gully erosion has been causing severe damages to the Infrastructure and Ecological environment at the University of Benin and its adjoining communities.

It also noted that the erosion has cut off the University from its host communities, making life unbearable for staff and students, including Iquo-Hana, Iguo-Efosa, Utah, and other adjoining communities.

The House said it was aware that alternative routes to the University and surrounding communities have also been cut off, thus preventing students living outside the school campus from having access to the University.

It recalled that a contract for erosion control was awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2012, but the project is yet to be completed.

It worried that the situation has crippled the economic activities of residents of the affected communities and their means of livelihood, thereby causing untold hardships while some staff and students have been rendered homeless.

The House was concerned that the erosion had halted the ongoing construction of Ekosodin road which links the area to the New Lagos-Benin Expressway.

The House said if urgent action is not taken to address the problem, the University and the surrounding communities might be cut off completely from other parts of Edo State.

