The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its committee on FCT on the implementation of monthly rent in Abuja with a view to encouraging an inclusive rental system and curbing the arbitrary increases in house rent.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ukpong-Udo observed that “within the Federal Capital Territory, monthly rent payments are uncommon, with landlords usually demanding a minimum of at least one year’s rent, while others require two years upfront.

“The House also notes that Nigeria is ripe for an inclusive rental system that reduces the housing burden on working-class families which will offer affordable monthly rentals for low- and middle-income earners.

“The House is aware that the majority of FCT residents are civil servants and artisans, live in affordable Abuja satellite towns due to their meagre salaries.

“The House is also aware that the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, disclosed that the state’s monthly rental scheme will be enforced before the end of 2024 or early 2025.

“The House is alarmed at the arbitrary increase of rent in Federal Capital Territory, one-bedroom self goes for 1 to 1.5 million, while two bedrooms are between 2 – 3 million naira and three bedroom 3.5 which is quite burdensome due to the current economic hardship for civil servants, who are already grappling with fuel subsidy removal, rising foreign exchange rates, electricity tariffs increase, and tax or levies.

“The House is worried at the exorbitant charges on house rents ranging from 5–10%, legal fees of 20%, and agency fees, while the service and maintenance fee is 150,000 and the caution fee is 150,000 to 400,000, depending on the landlord; Convinced that monthly rent provides tenants with flexibility, better cash flow management, reasonable move-out options, and ensures a stable income stream.

“The House is cognizant of the need for the government to come to the rescue of the residents and formulate policies that will regulate house rents and the activities of landlords in Abuja.

“The House recognizes the need to build affordable houses for civil servants in Abuja to reduce the burden of paying exorbitant rent in Abuja.”

In his contribution, Hon. Ademorin Adekuye urged the House Committee on FCT to look into the matter of arbitrary rent increase rather than the Committee on Housing.

To this end, the House urged the Federal Ministries of Housing and Habitat and Works to build affordable low-cost houses and estates to accommodate civil servants.

In the bid to ensure compliance, the House mandates the joint Committees on Housing and Habitat and Works to invite relevant stakeholders to discuss viable solutions to the issue of arbitrarily increasing house rent in the Federal Capital Territory and recommend effective policies to regulate the activities of landlords and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The motion was voted on, adopted as amended and referred to the House Committee on FCT.

