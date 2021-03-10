Reps unhappy over recurring terrorists’ attacks in Borno State

The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the recurring terrorist attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State, despite the recent appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

The lawmakers expressed the concerns during the debate on a motion titled: ‘Call to address the recurring attacks by Boko Haram terrorists on Maiduguri’, sponsored by Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis.

In his lead debate, Hon. Rahis who expressed grief over the killings of innocent citizens by the group solicited for the House intervention.

“The House notes the recurring attacks on Maiduguri by Boko Haram terrorist group, especially the most recent and deadly attack on the evening of 23 February 2021, which resulted in the death of 16 people, with about 60 others sustaining various degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving treatment in various health facilities across the city while many others suffered losses and damages to properties.

“The House is worried that the attack was one of the most daring as the terrorists indiscriminately launched rockets into the city which inflicted mass destruction on the populace.

As part of efforts to solidarize with the families of the victims, the House resolved to send a delegation to commiserate with the victims and the Government of Borno State.

However, in his intervention, Hon. Manu Soro Masur, a member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency, however, called for an amendment of the motion, urging Federal Government to consider foreign-paid fighters.

To this end, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims of the attack, and other interventions to all that suffered losses and damages to properties.

Also during the plenary, the House expressed concern over recurring cases of fire outbreak which has led to the loss of lives and property across the country.

As part of measures geared toward addressing the menace, the House tasked the management of Federal Fire Service to ensure that all public building structures and markets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the country have functional fire alerting systems to save lives and properties.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need for curbing the menace of fire outbreaks in Nigeria,’ sponsored by Hon. Henry Nwawuba.

In his lead debate, Hon. Nwawuba lamented that fire incidence has become a “recurring phenomenon in Nigeria with cases of fire incidents reported across the nation without any sign of cessation and these outbreaks are caused by many factors which include human negligence.

“The House is aware that the Federal Fire Service is statutorily charged by the Fire Service Act with the responsibility to facilitate all fire-fighting and fire prevention activities in its jurisdiction.

“The House is concerned that there have been reported cases of fire outbreaks in some plazas, high rise buildings and major markets across the country, which have led to a loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

“The House observes that public and private structures, including markets, do not have adequate fire alerting systems in place to curb the menace.

“The House is cognizant of the provisions of Section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 which empowers the National Assembly to make laws for the good governance of the Federation or any part thereof concerning any matter included in the Exclusive Legislative List,” he stressed.

The House also urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Fire Service, FCT to ensure compliance with the Federal Fire Service Act by ensuring that every building and market within FCT install a fire alerting system in their various structures.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Legislative Compliance and Interior to ensure compliance.

