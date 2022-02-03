Reps uncover massive estates developed without developers, legal title documents

• Says major estate developer not on FCDA, AGIS database

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives expressed grave concern over the massive development of multi-billion naira estates across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without legal title documents.

Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating the operations of Real Estate Developers, Hon Blessing Onuh, made the observation during an oversight function to various estates across the nation’s capital city, including BILAAD, Brains and Hammers, KYC and EFAB estates.

While expressing displeasure over the flagrant contraventions of appropriate laid down procedures in carrying out their business, Hon Onuh accused the Estate Developers of infractions including failure to deliver to their subscribers and building without relevant authorization from the government among others.

The lawmaker, who explained that the Adhoc committee was on fact-finding tour, assured that the Committee would analyze the various infractions by the developers and deal with them appropriately.

Hon Onuh who was a former Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, said: “You are all aware that this is an investigative committee and we are here on a fact-finding mission to discover what is on the ground, what the reality is. We commenced this committee in November last year.

“And all this while we have been calling developers to our office and also we create a platform between the developers and subscribers to have an interface to discuss. So it is more a theoretical thing. So we are here to see it for ourselves. We are here to practicalize it and know if the developers are in compliance.

“What we have discovered is so mind-boggling. There are a lot of contraventions, a lot of infractions by the developers in some of the places we visited. They do not have building plan approvals. No documents like where we are here in EFAB. No titled documents. All EFAB could present to this Committee is just a lease agreement of 2003.

“There is so much going on here and it is quite unfortunate and we promise that this committee is going to do something about it. We would look at the infractions, analyze them and then we would send those that have infractions and contraventions to the necessary authority for intervention.”

Hon Onuh further observed that the Ad-hoc Committee discovered that EFAB is not included in the database of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) and also lacks relevant documentation.

She said the committee invited EFAB to submit all relevant documents regarding their estate but they were yet to do so.

“We are here with relevant departments of FCT to do our findings and submit necessary recommendations to the House and the honourable Minister for action. EFAB violates processes and regulations governing the FCT.

“It has no building approval yet is one of the biggest developers within the FCT. The committee will not hesitate to recommend severe sanctions & prosecution of everyone involved in these sharp practices,” she said.

