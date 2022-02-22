Reps to vote on constitution review report next Wednesday, Thursday ― Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday disclosed that the process of voting on the ongoing constitutional review will take place next week Wednesday and Thursday.

Hon Gbajabiamila who gave the assurance during the plenary explained that all the members are expected to vote for the relevant clauses under consideration.

The speaker said no member of the House is permitted to embark on oversight or committee assignment on the two days assigned for the constitution amendment process.

He added that all the members are to vote electronically on the seat allotted to them.

Recall that the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu, had during the post-weekly briefing explained that the deputy speaker who chaired the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review assured that the report would be laid sometime this week.

“You know we’ve always promised that it’s going to be the end of this month, but he gave me an assurance today that the report on the constitution review would be laid before the end of next week.

“And I can assure you, it’s a great step towards making Nigeria a greater nation. That is why in preparation we have to put in preparation for the voting in place, in order to assure Nigerians of the accuracy of the voting that was why we took that step on the technology on the electronic voting.

“So that nobody would say the ‘ayes’ were not up to two-thirds and take us to court. It would be obvious that every man would vote from his seat against his own name, the number will show there, how many people voted for or against. This will be taking place immediately after the report is laid,” Hon Kalu said.