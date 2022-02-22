Reps to vote on constitution review report next Wednesday, Thursday ― Speaker

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Reps to vote on constitution review report next Wednesday, Gbajabiamila orders redeployment of staff, provision of funds for health sector, Gbajabiamila warns unparliamentary comments, UNILORIN SUG set to honour Gbajabiamila, increase in educational qualifications , Gbajabiamila to commission constituency projects, power sector not performing optimally , Gbajabiamila assures promotion of education in Nigeria, access to capital for Nigerian Youth, Youth empowerment key, renewed Nigeria-Japan bilateral ties, Gbajabiamila assures on expedite consideration, Lagos building collapse, Reps set to receive, Gbajabiamila assures on diaspora, Gbajabiamila calls for synergy, Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims, address complaints on online learning, Gbajabiamila tasks government, Gbajabiamila moves to avert, Gbajabiamila seeks level playground, Gbajabiamila swears in Ebisike, call for paradigm shift, Ghana's new Speaker seek improved,standing committee on public safety, Gbajabiamila lauds Nigeria's ambition, NASS To tackle challenges, Please don’t go on strike , Reps tackle Senate, impediments militating against women, COVID-19 vaccination, National Assembly caucus pledgesWe are laying foundation , Gbajabiamila flags off cash grant, Gbajabiamila free WiFi, pass PIB into law ,reconstruction of 18.3km Epe-Ketu-Itoikin road, Gbajabiamila calls for full implementation, development commissions , pass PIB in six months, health sector, Gbajabiamila reshuffles aides, revised 2020 budget, House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, CUPP, over plan to invite spokesman, Reps
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday disclosed that the process of voting on the ongoing constitutional review will take place next week Wednesday and Thursday.

Hon Gbajabiamila who gave the assurance during the plenary explained that all the members are expected to vote for the relevant clauses under consideration.

The speaker said no member of the House is permitted to embark on oversight or committee assignment on the two days assigned for the constitution amendment process.

He added that all the members are to vote electronically on the seat allotted to them.

Recall that the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu, had during the post-weekly briefing explained that the deputy speaker who chaired the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review assured that the report would be laid sometime this week.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“You know we’ve always promised that it’s going to be the end of this month, but he gave me an assurance today that the report on the constitution review would be laid before the end of next week.

“And I can assure you, it’s a great step towards making Nigeria a greater nation. That is why in preparation we have to put in preparation for the voting in place, in order to assure Nigerians of the accuracy of the voting that was why we took that step on the technology on the electronic voting.

“So that nobody would say the ‘ayes’ were not up to two-thirds and take us to court. It would be obvious that every man would vote from his seat against his own name, the number will show there, how many people voted for or against. This will be taking place immediately after the report is laid,” Hon Kalu said.

You might also like
Latest News

ECOWAS court to encourage one-market free trade in member states ― Kwara gov

Latest News

Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU

Latest News

Constitution Review: Senate fixes March 1 to vote on report

Latest News

(BREAKING): Buhari may sign Electoral Act into law on Wednesday

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More