Reps to resume plenary session, Monday, November 14

The leadership of the House of Representatives has scheduled Monday, November 14, 2022, as the resumption day of the plenary session.

This was against the earlier date of November 15 set by the House before embarking on a 3-week break for budget defence exercises.

The new resumption date was communicated via a circular released on Thursday by the Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria.

The Circular reads, “this is to inform all Hon Members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Monday 14th November 2022 at 11:00 am as against the 15th earlier announced.

“This resumption is intended to attend to urgent legislative issues. All inconveniences are regretted.”

