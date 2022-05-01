Reps to resume on Wednesday as members lobby constituents ahead of party primaries

• To accelerate passage of money laundering, terrorism act, proceeds of crimes bills

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Facts emerged on Sunday that members of the House of Representatives are expected to resume plenary on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The lawmakers across party lines who embarked on the Easter/Sallah holiday are currently mobilising support from their Constituents ahead of the Party Primaries scheduled to commence on May 5, 2022.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Hahaha Danzaria, who confirmed this via a notice sent to all the Members, underscored the need for accelerated consideration of the three bills transmitted by the Executive, namely: Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering Prohibition(Amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act.

“I am directed to inform all Hon Members, Legislative Staff, Media and the General Public that the House will hold Plenary on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by 11:00 am.

“This is intended to facilitate the passage of 3 Bills which are of Urgent Public Importance and equally enable Nigeria to meet some international deadlines and obligations. The Bills include; Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering Prohibition(Amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in the cover letter sent to the House which was read on April 14, 2022, solicited for accelerated passage of the Money Laundry and Terrorism Prevention bills.


President Buhari observed that: “During the recent mutual evaluation carried out by the inter-governmental action group against money laundry in West Africa, there were observed deficiencies in Nigeria’s anti-money laundry activities.

According to him, sequel to the review of the policy, “Federal Ministry of Justice and relevant stakeholders reviewed the said deficiency and drafted the Money Laundry bill, 2022 and terrorism bill 2022.

“Unless these deficiencies are addressed promptly by the national assembly in order to bring the legal regime in conformity with the United Action Task Force recommendation, Nigeria will face the risk of negative public statement, blacklisting the country by financial action task force, and this will lead to some negative consequences to our rapidly growing economy.

“In the light of the above, the Federal Ministry of Justice reviewed the Money Laundry bill and Terrorism prevention bill currently pending before the National Assembly and have come up with versions of the bills, incorporating the deficiencies by the mutual evaluation report.”

