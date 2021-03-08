Reps to remove all impediments militating against women development ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, reiterated the resolve of the 9th House to remove all obstacles militating against the development of women through the relevant legislation.

The Speaker gave the assurance while declaring open the commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, organised by the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians at the National Assembly, expressed the determination of the House to holistically address the issue of violence targeted at women.

In addition to collaborating with all critical local and international stakeholders, Hon Gbajabiamila said the ongoing constitutional amendment exercise would be explored to achieve the set goals as prioritized in the 9th Assembly Legislative Agenda.

He said: “I assure you that this 9th House of Representatives will continue to take actions to address the challenges militating against the advancement of women in all spheres of human endeavour.

“I ask all of you here today to support the House in this regard so that together we can make the world a better place for all our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and colleagues.

“This is part of our Legislative Agenda, and we must at the end of it be able to tick that box that we said we would; we have this contract with Nigerians and we did.

“This is a matter of constitutional amendments in many regards, and we will be up and doing. I trust the 9th House to be up to the ultimate task in removing whatever obstacles in the past to make sure that this thing is a thing of the past,” he pledged.

Speaking earlier, Chairperson, Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, Hon Zainab Gimba, said gender inequality remains one of the greatest threats to Africa’s future, noting that the International Women’s Day is dedicated to celebrating the socio-economic, cultural and political achievements of women and a platform for action to accelerate gender parity.

“To achieve this goal, we must take conscious steps to ensure women’s involvement in every sphere of the decision-making process to usher in an inclusive development,” she said.

On his part, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc Ojo Amos Olatunde, tasked women parliamentarians on the need to rise to the occasion to drastically reduce domestic violence against women in Nigeria.

