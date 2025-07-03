Reps to probe recurring security lapses in North-East region

The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to investigate the recurring security lapses in the North-East region of the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Zakaria Nyampa, who expressed grave concern over the incessant killings of unarmed citizens in Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency of Adamawa State.

In his lead debate, Hon. Nyampa expressed grief over the brutal and repeated killings of unarmed residents of Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency by unknown gunmen.

While noting that the killings in Dar and Pambla are a tragic reminder that many citizens remain vulnerable to violence and neglect, he maintained that the people of Madagali/Michika deserve more than the House’s sympathy — they deserve action, protection, and justice.

“The House notes with deep pain and national concern that just yesterday, the communities of Dar and Pambla in Madagali Local Government Area were attacked by unknown gunmen, resulting in the gruesome killing of at least five people and the kidnapping of an unknown number of others, including women and children.

“The House further notes that this horrific attack follows a pattern of repeated violence, terror, and lawlessness inflicted on my people, who have now been forced to flee their homes in fear.

“The House is disturbed that the continued absence of a sustained security presence in these areas has enabled these attackers to strike repeatedly, leaving families devastated, destroyed, and traumatised.

“The House is concerned that the victims of these attacks are largely poor rural farmers whose ability to feed their families and contribute to national food security is now severely undermined.

“The House is alarmed that these acts of violence are not being met with swift and effective responses by security agencies, thereby emboldening further bloodshed and deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.”

The lawmakers observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims killed in the attacks on the Dar and Pambla communities.

Worried by the ugly development, the House called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector General of Police, and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately deploy a joint military and police task force to Madagali Local Government Area and establish a permanent forward operating base in the area to prevent future attacks and restore security.

In a bid to provide succour for the affected victims, the lawmakers urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief, which should include shelter, food, medical aid, and trauma support to displaced families in Dar, Pambla, and surrounding communities.

The House also tasked the Federal Government to designate the affected areas in Madagali/Michika as security priority zones and launch recovery and rehabilitation initiatives to support victims and rebuild public trust.

To this end, the House mandated the Joint Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Defence, and Police Affairs to investigate the recurring security lapses in the region, conduct an assessment, and report back within two weeks with concrete recommendations.

