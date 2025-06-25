Reps to probe killings of over 200 in Benue community

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the massacre of over 200 indigenes of Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Reps resolution to probe killings was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, who solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Tarkighir who expressed grief over the heinous crime, explained that over 200 indigenes of Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State were brutally massacred in a violent attack on 14th June 2025.

“The House further notes that thousands of residents have been displaced, leading to a dire humanitarian situation marked by loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread destitution.

“The House is aware that similar attacks have occurred regularly within and beyond my constituency, exacerbating insecurity and fear among communities in the region.

“The House is further aware that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant relief agencies have been called upon to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the affected persons.

“The House is concerned that the scale of the crisis requires immediate and coordinated intervention to prevent further loss of lives and to provide adequate support for the displaced and affected communities.

“The House is worried that any delay in response and lack of comprehensive security measures may escalate the violence and deepen the humanitarian crisis in the area,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the relevant Committees on Interior and Security to immediately visit Yelwata and other affected communities in Guma LGA to assess the situation on the ground and report back with recommendations.

The House also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and all relevant agencies to urgently provide adequate relief materials and medical assistance to the displaced persons and victims of the attack.

The House further urged the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace and security in Guma LGA and to protect vulnerable communities from further attacks.

In the same vein, the House mandated its Committee on Human Rights to investigate the circumstances surrounding the massacre and to ensure justice is served to the victims and their families.

The House further directed the Federal Government to build a Forward Operation Base (FOB) for the Army in Yelwata, to forestall further attack on the border community.

