The House of Representative Committee on Interior has disclosed readiness to investigate alleged irregularities in the issuance of Nigerian passports and utilisation of residence permits in the country.

The committee made the decision after a resolution at its investigative hearing following petitions and complaints it received from concerned Nigerians.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Ahmed Abdullahi, who disclosed this during the interactive session on Friday with the management staff of IRIS smart technology and Continental transfer technique, said the House must act promptly to address the situation.

Abdullahi, who was represented by his Deputy, Rep. Ganiyu Adele, pointed out that the aim was to identify the shortcomings or irregularities and implement necessary reforms to improve the processes.

He noted that the measures were crucial to ensure the integrity of immigration procedures and ensure that citizens and residents receive fair and timely services.

Recall that the committee had, in a letter to the Managing Directors (MDs) of companies under its purview, requested them to submit the true copies of agreements, terms of MoUs or contracts signed with the Federal Government which was aimed at improving the services that conform with international best practices.

The committee also added that it would also investigate the expatriate quota in the country, lamenting that, “no individual or entity can give an accurate number of expatriate residents in Nigeria” which ought not to be so.