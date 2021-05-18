Reps to probe Customs over alleged killing of five Nigerians in Oyo

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate officers of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over alleged killing of five Nigerians at Iseyin, Oyo State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Shina Peller, who expressed grave concern over recurring cases of indiscriminate killing of innocent Nigerians by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service at various border towns.

Piqued by the ugly incident, the lawmaker called for the House intervention with a view to stopping the level of impunity being perpetuated by the Customs. prosecute the erring officers and make sure of adherence to the rule of customs officers not exceeding 40km from the borders.

In his lead debate, Hon. Peller stressed the need to uphold the provisions of Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, which provides that: “it shall be the duty of all organs of government and of at authorities and persons, exercising legislative, executive or judicial powers to conform to observe and apply the provisions of this Chapter of this Constitution.

“Section 14(2)(b) of this chapter further states that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.

“The House also notes that the word ‘Shall’ and ‘Primary’ is used in the provision that means it is mandatory as the main duty of government to protect and take care of its citizens.

“The House is disturbed that on Thursday 13th of May 2021 the custom men, according to eye-witnesses were in pursuit of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) conveying bags of rice when they started shooting sporadically and in the process five people were killed. It was a sad day as the people were celebrating the Eid-el-Fitri in the Oja-Oba area of the ancient town, the names of the victims are Oluwatobi, Timothy, Wasiu, Abdulazeez Abdullahi and Umar Abu.

“The House is also disturbed that this act of the men of the Nigeria Customs Service shows total negligence, abuse of authority, gross misconduct, and disregard for human lives. The customs men are supposed to be about 40kms to the border town.

“The House is convinced that if these men had been properly cautioned and trained in the process of recruiting them, bearing in mind that they carry arms, these tragedies would have been avoided.

“Killings by custom officers in the guise of pursuing smugglers is a recurring saga in the country and something must be done urgently to put an end to it. Relevant questions must be asked: are bags of rice worth more than human lives?

“Even if they were smugglers, must the custom officers open fire on them? Must they pursue smugglers? These and many more questions need to be asked to forestall a future occurrence,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the incident and report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative action.

In the bid to halt the ugly development, the House tasked Federal Government to review the rules of engagement of the Nigeria Customs Service as it relates to arms usage.

The House also resolved to invite the NCS Comptroller General to liaise with the Committee on Customs and Excise so as to ensure compensation for the affected families, prosecute the erring officers and make sure of adherence to the rule of customs officers not exceeding 40km from the borders.

